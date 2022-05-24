Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated recently that Muncy will spend more time at third base while Justin Turner logs most of his work at designated hitter moving forward, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy has struggled mightily this season, slashing just .157/.327/.276 with three homers in 154 plate appearances. Turner has been playing better of late but still owns a subpar .207/.265/.364 slash line with four homers through 140 at-bats. Roberts suggested that the change is meant to help both veterans settle into a consistent role, likely in the hope that such a move will jumpstart their bats. "I think getting each of those guys more accustomed to a certain role, I think ultimately could be beneficial," Roberts stated.