Muncy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over San Francisco.

Muncy accounted for the Dodgers' final run of the contest with a 404-foot solo shot to center field in the third inning. The homer was his second of the two-game series against the division-rival Giants and his seventh in nine games against them this season. Muncy is tied for third in MLB with 52 walks and ranks second with a .418 OBP.