Muncy went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

The 27-year-old continues to rake, and Muncy's now hitting .289 (22-for-76) in July with seven homers and 12 RBI in 20 games. Muncy's 24 big-league homers this year are already more than he hit in the last two seasons combined over 225 games between Triple-A and the majors.