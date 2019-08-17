Dodgers' Max Muncy: Slugs game-winning homer

Muncy went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

His seventh-inning blast off Sean Newcomb put his team in the lead for good. In addition to his .258/.368/.523 slash line, Muncy now has 30 homers on the year -- making him the first Dodger to reach that plateau in back-to-back seasons since Shawn Green in 2001-02.

