Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

Muncy's blast got the Dodgers on the board in the sixth inning against Tigers starter Reese Olson. It also extended Muncy's hitting streak to 11 games, though he's gone 13-for-43 (.302) with just two multi-hit efforts in that span. The infielder matched his career high with his 36th homer of the season, and he's got a decent chance to set a new personal best with 11 contests left on the schedule. He's added a .213/.335/.496 slash line with 102 RBI, 89 runs scored, a stolen base, 16 doubles and a triple through 126 games this season.