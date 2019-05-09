Dodgers' Max Muncy: Smacks eighth homer
Muncy went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Atlanta.
So far Muncy has dispelled any notion that his 2018 numbers were a fluke, slashing .274/.370/.521 through 38 games with eight homers and 28 RBI. He's avoided a platoon role so far -- a 1.090 OPS against same-side pitching will do that -- and as long as he continues to hit in a prime spot in the potent Dodgers' lineup, the 28-year-old should remain on pace to blow past last year's 79 RBI.
