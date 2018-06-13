Muncy went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Make it four straight games with a home run, as he took starter Bartolo Colon deep for a solo shot in the third inning. The 27-year-old has cranked 13 home runs in just 130 at-bats and figures to continue being a solid source of run production in a suddenly awakened Dodgers lineup.