Muncy hit a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning of Thursday's game against the Rockies.

It was nice to see Muncy connect as he entered the game with just a .183/.265/.383 line since the All-Star break. Given the dip in performance, the addition of Brian Dozier and the return of Justin Turner from the disabled list, Muncy will likely continue to sit a couple times per week moving forward.

