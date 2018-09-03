Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Muncy took Clay Buchholz deep in the fifth inning to record his 31st home run of the season. Despite losing playing time due to the crowded Dodgers depth chart -- his 58 at-bats in August were his lowest in a month since April -- he has managed nine home runs since the All-Star break in 106 at-bats. While he's best fit for a daily lineup league due to the unsteady playing time, his power upside makes him valuable in any league.

