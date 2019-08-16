Dodgers' Max Muncy: Smacks two-run homer
Muncy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Marlins.
Muncy took Jose Quijada deep in the seventh inning, notching his 29th homer of the season. He's in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak, recording four extra-base hits in that span. Muncy has remained consistent in his production and is pacing to both drive in and score more than 100 runs. With a .259/.370/.520 line to supplement his counting stats, Muncy is turning in quite an encore to his breakout 2018 campaign.
