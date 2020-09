Muncy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over Oakland on Tuesday.

Muncy put the Dodgers ahead for good with a two-run shot in the third inning. The long ball was Muncy's first since Sept. 4 and 11th overall on the campaign. The 30-year-old has struggled with a .191 average this season but has maintained a respectable .333 OBP thanks to taking 37 walks in 231 plate appearances.