Muncy went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win against Tampa Bay.

Muncy came into the contest with just two hits -- both singles -- and 12 strikeouts over his past 27 at-bats. He emerged from the cold spell Saturday with a second-inning solo homer and an RBI double in the fourth frame. Muncy is tied for second in the league with 16 homers, tied for 10th with 37 RBI and tied for eighth with 32 walks, each of which has helped offset a .205 batting average.