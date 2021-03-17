Muncy has played only at first base during spring training, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Muncy has bounced around the diamond over the past three seasons, logging a total of 184 games at first base, 95 games at second and 89 games at third. However, the Dodgers seem to have settled on a more consistent infield rotation this season, potentially allowing Muncy to concentrate solely on his primary position. While the slugger hasn't hit well this spring, he is tied for the team lead with five walks and should be given a considerably long leash even if his Cactus League struggles carry over into the start of the campaign.