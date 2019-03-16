Muncy (forearm) is out of the Dodgers' lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy will be sidelined for the third straight day while he continues to recover from a sore forearm. The corner infielder was at least able to field grounders Friday, but until he's able to throw without any discomfort, he could be limited to designated-hitter duties in any spring games he might play.

