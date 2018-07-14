Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the Dodgers' 3-2 victory over the Angels on Friday.

Muncy kept his ridiculous power binge right on rolling with his latest homer - a first-inning blast off Felix Pena that leaves him with 22 long balls on the season. It seems unlikely that he'll keep his OPS up around its current mark of 1.032 all year, but headed into the All-Star break, Muncy has legitimately been functioning as one of the best hitters in baseball through 217 at-bats. There's simply no reason to consider getting off this train until he shows signs of slowing down.