Dodgers' Max Muncy: Strokes another homer in win
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the Dodgers' 3-2 victory over the Angels on Friday.
Muncy kept his ridiculous power binge right on rolling with his latest homer - a first-inning blast off Felix Pena that leaves him with 22 long balls on the season. It seems unlikely that he'll keep his OPS up around its current mark of 1.032 all year, but headed into the All-Star break, Muncy has legitimately been functioning as one of the best hitters in baseball through 217 at-bats. There's simply no reason to consider getting off this train until he shows signs of slowing down.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...