Muncy went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the Dodgers' 8-4 Cactus League defeat to the Angels on Sunday.

Muncy was hitting just .178 with 16 strikeouts against four walks during spring training coming into this contest, but he was able to bust out of the slump with two extra-base knocks. The 28-year-old was an unexpected revelation for the Dodgers last season when he cranked 35 homers and posted a .973 OPS, so hopefully this performance was a sign he's putting his spring struggles behind him ahead of the regular season.

