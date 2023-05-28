The Dodgers announced that Muncy's removal in the bottom of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Rays was due to a left hamstring cramp.

Muncy suffered the injury in question while running the bases in the top of the third, and though he was initially able to stay in the game, James Outman came off the bench to replace Muncy when the Dodgers returned to the field for defense in the bottom of the frame. Before departing, Muncy delivered the goods for fantasy managers, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run. So long as follow-up tests on his hamstring don't reveal any sort of strain, Muncy could conceivably return to the lineup for the Dodgers' next game Monday versus the Nationals.