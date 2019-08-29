Dodgers' Max Muncy: Suffers wrist contusion

Muncy was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after leaving Wednesday's game against the Padres, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Muncy was hit by a 94 mph fastball during the fifth inning and was unable to stay in the game. The initial diagnosis of a bruise is good news for the 29-year-old, but he'll continue to be evaluated and could be held out of Thursday's lineup.