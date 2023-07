Muncy went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two total RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

Muncy has homered three times over his last six games, accounting for half of his hits in that span. Prior to this surge, he'd gone 14 contests without a long ball, though there was a two-week absence with a hamstring injury in that span. Muncy is slashing .198/.331/.476 with 21 homers, 53 RBI, 47 runs scored and a stolen base over 72 games this season.