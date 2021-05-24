Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Giants.

Muncy led off the fourth with a 433-foot bomb to straightaway center to extend the Dodgers' lead to 11-0. The long ball was his second in as many games and he has also reached base multiple times in each of his last four games after drawing two walks in Sunday's win. He has had an excellent month of May, slashing .381/.500/.762 with seven home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base and a 13:19 BB:K.