Muncy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Muncy is up to nine homers this season, with six of them coming over his last seven games. In that span, he has gone 9-for-22 (.409) with 14 RBI. He supplied a two-run homer in the first inning Tuesday and then delivered the game-tying run with a solo shot in the ninth. Muncy has slashed .230/.350/.432 with 35 RBI, 19 runs scored, two stolen bases, eight doubles and a triple over 57 contests in 2025. This power surge should help the third baseman maintain his strong-side platoon role at the hot corner, and he even got a start versus a lefty (Ryan Yarbrough) on Sunday.