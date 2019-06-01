Dodgers' Max Muncy: Swats two-run homer

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Muncy has homered in two of his last three games. The infielder has gone 13-for-41 in his last 10 games with three homers, 12 runs scored and six RBI in that span. The two-hit night raises Muncy's line to .275/.368/.524 in 189 at-bats this season.