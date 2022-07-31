Muncy went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies.

Muncy has hit safely in five of his last six games, though he's now gone 18 contests without a multi-hit effort. His steal was his second of the year, matching his total from last season. The infielder continues to struggle at the plate with a .162/.310/.305 slash line, nine home runs, 31 RBI, 39 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple in 335 plate appearances. If the Dodgers elect to add a hitter before Tuesday's trade deadline, Muncy could soon find himself in a bench or platoon role.