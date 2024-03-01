Muncy (hand) took batting practice Friday and is scheduled to return to Cactus League action Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Friday marks the first time Muncy has swung a bat since he was struck in the left hand by a pitch during Wednesday's exhibition game against the Rangers. The Dodgers never seemed too concerned about Muncy's availability for the regular season, and it appears he will return to the playing field after just three days of rest. The 33-year-old has logged three hits in six at-bats so far this spring, including a home run.