Manager Dave Roberts said that Muncy (oblique) played in a simulated game at the team's spring training facility Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Muncy has already been reported to be targeting a return to the lineup at some point during the upcoming series against the Padres, and his participation in a simulated game further confirms that he's nearing an activation from the injured list. The infielder has been sidelined since June 11 with a right oblique strain.