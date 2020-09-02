Muncy fielded ground balls at third base during pregame infield practice Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
While Justin Turner remains on the injured list, the Dodgers will likely mix and match starters at the hot corner. Edwin Rios got the start there Tuesday -- Muncy was in the lineup at first base, as usual -- but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Muncy make a start or two at third in Turner's absence. He started 26 games at the hot corner last season and has logged six starts there so far in 2020.