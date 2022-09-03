site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes seat Saturday
Muncy isn't starting Saturday against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Muncy is getting a breather after he went 1-for-18 with a run, three walks and six strikeouts over the last five games. Will Smith will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
