Dodgers' Max Muncy: Third straight game with homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts as Los Angeles beat Miami 9-6 Friday.
Muncy's second-inning blast capped an eight-run second and provided an exclamation point to his torrid stretch. Muncy has raised his OPS from .787 to .935 in May.
