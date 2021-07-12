Muncy went 3-for-5 with a double, three-run home run and an additional run in Los Angeles' 7-4 triumph against Arizona on Sunday.

Muncy got going late with a sixth-inning double, eighth-inning single and game-tying run and a walk-off-three-run home run in the ninth. The infielder has now hit safely in each of his last five games, is fifth in the majors with 58 walks and is one of five qualified players with more walks than strikeouts. He enters the break with a .270/.414/.559 slash line, 19 home runs, 54 runs and 52 RBI in 78 games.