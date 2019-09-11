Dodgers' Max Muncy: To be activated Friday

Muncy (wrist) will be activated prior to Friday's game against the Mets, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

This had been the hope, and now we have confirmation that Muncy is expected to be ready to return this weekend. He is already flying to New York to meet the team there for the three-game series. In the meantime, Matt Beaty and David Freese are platooning at first base.