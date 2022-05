Muncy (elbow) is expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch within the next few days to start ramping back up, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Muncy was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to left elbow inflammation, but he was with the team Monday and has already been starting to swing a bat, per Hoornstra. The infielder can return from the IL as early as June 5, though a timetable for his activation has yet to be established at this point.