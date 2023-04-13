Muncy went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a 10-5 win against San Francisco on Wednesday.

Muncy entered the three-game series against the Giants with just one homer and a .121/.293/.212 slash line, but he turned things around quickly against his team's biggest rival. The third baseman feasted on San Francisco pitching to the tune of four homers and 11 RBI while going 5-for-9 in the series despite beginning the middle game on the bench. Muncy might be a surefire Hall of Famer if he could face the Giants every game -- he has 25 long balls and 55 RBI against them over 75 career contests spanning 296 plate appearances.