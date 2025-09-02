Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Muncy (oblique/illness) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City later this week and could return during next week's homestand, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy's return from a right oblique strain has been delayed a bit by a chest cold, but he looks to be close to overcoming that illness and is nearly game-ready. The third baseman has been sidelined since mid-August.