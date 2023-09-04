Muncy left Sunday's game against Atlanta due to a shoulder injury after striking out in the fifth inning, but manager Dave Roberts doesn't believe it will be an IL situation, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Roberts characterized the shoulder issue as a "tweak" and indicated that Muncy should be fine. Muncy had gone 1-for-3 prior to his departure, breaking a two-game hitless stretch with a fourth-inning single. Should the slugger need to miss any games, the Dodgers could start Chris Taylor, Michael Busch or Enrique Hernandez at third base in his place.