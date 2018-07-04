Muncy went 3-for-4 with two solo homers in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

With a pair of homers off Ivan Nova, Muncy lifted his total to 20 through 185 at-bats this year. This breakout has come completely out of the blue, but the batted-ball numbers suggest the power is absolutely real. He was starting at second base again Tuesday, his seventh start at the position this season.

