Muncy went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Muncy didn't play Monday due to left hamstring tightness, but it appears he's avoided anything worse than a minor issue. He's gone 5-for-11 (.455) over his last three games with two homers, four RBI, six runs scored and two doubles in that span. The infielder should be good to resume a near-everyday role. Muncy is slashing .214/.341/.532 with 17 homers, 39 RBI, 36 runs scored, a stolen base and four doubles through 50 contests.