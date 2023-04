Manager Dave Roberts said Muncy (groin) won't be available off the bench Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, though the skipper doesn't expect the injury to warrant a trip to the injured list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 32-year-old was hit by a pitch in a "very sensitive area of his body" Saturday and is still experiencing some soreness Sunday. Muncy will take it easy for a day or two but should make a relatively quick return to the lineup.