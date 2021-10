Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Muncy (elbow) is unlikely to be ready to return for the NLCS, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Roberts' revelation on the eve of Game 1 doesn't come as a significant surprise since Muncy hadn't taken part in any baseball activities as of Tuesday. While Roberts said that he's holding out hope that the 31-year-old could be ready, Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols and Matt Beaty appear to be in line to handle the bulk of the duties at first base during the NLCS.