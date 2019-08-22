Dodgers' Max Muncy: Walks off Jays
Muncy went 1-for-3 with a walkoff home run, two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in the Dodgers' 2-1 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings.
Muncy waited until his last plate appearance of the night to leave the yard for the fifth straight game, which represents a career-long streak and the longest active one in the majors. The 28-year-old made his stat line even more fantasy friendly by nabbing his fourth steal of the season in the bottom of the eight, but he'll continue to bring most of his value through his output in the power categories. Muncy gets a boost in leagues that substitute on-base percentage for batting average thanks to his massive 15.4 percent walk rate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....