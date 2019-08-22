Dodgers' Max Muncy: Walks off Jays

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a walkoff home run, two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in the Dodgers' 2-1 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings.

Muncy waited until his last plate appearance of the night to leave the yard for the fifth straight game, which represents a career-long streak and the longest active one in the majors. The 28-year-old made his stat line even more fantasy friendly by nabbing his fourth steal of the season in the bottom of the eight, but he'll continue to bring most of his value through his output in the power categories. Muncy gets a boost in leagues that substitute on-base percentage for batting average thanks to his massive 15.4 percent walk rate.