Muncy went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Muncy came up with the bases loaded against Craig Kimbrel in the bottom of the ninth and promptly unloaded them with one swing, giving the Dodgers a 10-6 win and sweep of the Phillies. The grand slam was Muncy's 12th home run this season, putting him back atop the league leaderboard. The 32-year-old infielder's OPS is up to 1.039 through 118 plate appearances. He's added 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base.
More News
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Reaches three times in return•
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Activated off paternity list•
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Expected to return Friday•
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Move to paternity list official•
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Going on paternity leave•
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Hits two more homers Saturday•