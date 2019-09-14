Dodgers' Max Muncy: Walks twice in return

Muncy went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored in a win over the Mets on Friday.

Muncy returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with a small crack in his right wrist, playing first base and batting second. Although he did not produce any base knocks, he reached base twice via walk and scored a run in the seventh inning. Muncy has drawn 84 free passes this season, and his 15.6 percent walk rate ranks first on the team.