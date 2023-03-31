Muncy went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in Thursday's 8-2 victory versus the Diamondbacks.

Muncy made some plate adjustments this spring with the hope that he could improve upon his .196/.329/.384 slash line from last season, and his Cactus League results were solid, as he slashed .304/.418/.587 with three homers. The third baseman wasn't able to carry over the positive spring to Thursday, however, as he became just the second major-leaguer in history to strike out five times on Opening Day, per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com. Muncy should have a long leash as a middle-of-the order bat for Los Angeles and will be given plenty of opportunity to bounce back from the season-opening platinum sombrero, but the performance is a reminder to fantasy managers that Muncy has hit below .200 in two of his past three campaigns.