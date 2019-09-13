Dodgers' Max Muncy: Won't be limited to first base

Muncy (wrist) will get starts at second base against left-handed starters, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy is making his return to the lineup Friday, playing first base and batting second. He indicated that his wrist is not fully healed and that it affects his throwing more than his swinging, but Muncy is still expected to start at second base when the Dodgers face southpaws. That opens the door for David Freese to continue getting occasional starts at first.