Muncy won't be included in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

With left-hander Gio Gonzalaz slated to toe the rubber for the Brewers in Game 1, manager Dave Roberts will elect to go with David Freese at first base. Milwaukee is expected to roll out lefty Wade Miley in Game 2, so it's possible Muncy could come off the bench for the first two ballgames of the series.