Dodgers' Max Muncy: X-rays come back negative

Muncy's wrist X-rays showed no fracture, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy previously underwent a fluoroscopy that also revealed no fracture. Although Muncy indicated after the game that he will undergo additional tests Friday, his injury is currently being diagnosed as a contusion, which bodes well for his chances to avoid a stint on the injured list. The 29-year-old exited Wednesday's game after being hit by a fastball on his right wrist.

