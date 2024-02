X-rays on Muncy's left hand came back negative Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Muncy was hit in the hand by a pitch during Wednesday's Cactus League game against Texas, but he appears to have escaped with only a bruise. Muncy said the swelling on his hand has already gone down, but he has yet to swing a bat again. It may be a few days before the 33-year-old plays in another spring game, but he shouldn't be at risk of missing Opening Day.