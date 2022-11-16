Busch was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Busch opened 2022 at Double-A Tulsa and posted a 1.112 OPS in 31 games to earn a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 25-year-old clubbed 32 homers and 38 doubles between the two levels in 2022, though he may need to cut down on his 26 percent strikeout rate before he receives an extended look in the majors.
