Busch will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bat seventh in his MLB debut Tuesday night at Pittsburgh, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Busch was called up Monday with Max Muncy going on paternity leave and now the 25-year-old will get his first big-league close-up against the Pirates and right-hander Johan Oviedo. A consensus top-50 prospect, Busch has delivered encouraging offensive numbers throughout the upper minors, including a .337/.461/.506 batting line across 102 plate appearances this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's worth a shot in most standard fantasy leagues, even if this winds up being a brief stay.