Busch is starting at second base and batting ninth for the Dodgers in Monday's game versus the Phillies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Busch started the first three games after being promoted before then sitting out the last three before this one. He's 1-for-10 with an RBI and a 5:1 K:BB in his first go-round in the big leagues.
