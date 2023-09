Busch went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in a loss to Atlanta.

Busch hit one of four Dodgers long balls in the contest, swatting a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning. It was his second homer -- but just his third overall hit -- since being recalled from the minors Aug. 22. Busch has struggled since the promotion, slashing .130/.192/.391 with eight strikeouts over 26 plate appearances.